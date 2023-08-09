Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $8,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTLA. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,072.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intellia Therapeutics

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $73,373.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,271.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $73,373.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,271.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,492 shares of company stock worth $324,174 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTLA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $148.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.56. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $69.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.08 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.92% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

