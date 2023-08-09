International Business Machines Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 310,863 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 896% compared to the typical volume of 31,211 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.75.

NYSE:IBM opened at $145.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.55, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.67. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. International Business Machines’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

