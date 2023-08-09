International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Plans $0.81 Quarterly Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%.

International Flavors & Fragrances has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. International Flavors & Fragrances has a dividend payout ratio of 58.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.1%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF stock opened at $64.78 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $127.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.91.

Insider Activity

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,654,000 after buying an additional 2,835,689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,968,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,909,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,992,000 after acquiring an additional 824,640 shares during the period. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 1,349,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,500,000 after acquiring an additional 655,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $122.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

