International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Sets New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $62.28 and last traded at $65.39, with a volume of 1978431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.34.

The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $122.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 395.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 19.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

