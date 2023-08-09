Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,470

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,450 ($56.87) to GBX 4,470 ($57.12) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IKTSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 4,500 ($57.51) to GBX 4,400 ($56.23) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Intertek Group from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4,435.00.

Intertek Group stock opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $56.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.36 and its 200 day moving average is $52.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8454 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $0.37.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

