Intrust Bank NA Has $3.77 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Intrust Bank NA cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of JNJ opened at $173.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.02. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04. The company has a market capitalization of $450.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.36%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.80.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
