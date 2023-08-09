Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Sells $620,000.00 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $302.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $327.60 and a 200-day moving average of $286.42. The stock has a market cap of $106.42 billion, a PE ratio of 75.91, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $358.07.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,104,833,000 after purchasing an additional 643,048,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,918,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,387,785,000 after purchasing an additional 470,624 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,956,551,000 after purchasing an additional 544,463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,444,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,642,287,000 after acquiring an additional 61,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.