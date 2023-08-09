Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEJ. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 617,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,099,000 after purchasing an additional 72,555 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 302,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,004,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 250,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after acquiring an additional 32,224 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $8,330,000. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,606,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PEJ opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $43.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.98. The firm has a market cap of $415.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.30.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

