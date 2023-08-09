iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.55.
IQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie upgraded iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.12 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.70 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on iQIYI from $8.00 to $6.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQ
Institutional Trading of iQIYI
iQIYI Stock Performance
iQIYI stock opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $7.99.
iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
About iQIYI
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iQIYI
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.