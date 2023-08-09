iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.55.

IQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie upgraded iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.12 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.70 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on iQIYI from $8.00 to $6.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Institutional Trading of iQIYI

iQIYI Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in iQIYI by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 134,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 96,896 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 1st quarter valued at $349,044,000,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 1st quarter valued at $2,687,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 209,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,407,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI stock opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $7.99.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About iQIYI

(Get Free Report

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Articles

