IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi Sells 10,000 Shares

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $496,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,002,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

IRadimed Price Performance

IRMD opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.81. IRadimed Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The stock has a market cap of $608.33 million, a P/E ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of IRadimed from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRadimed

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in IRadimed by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IRadimed in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in IRadimed in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in IRadimed by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IRadimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

