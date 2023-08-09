iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $247,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 30,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,709,000. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 64,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 146,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.23. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $26.86.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.