iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2,089.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA REET opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.23. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $26.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.