iShares Gold Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:IAU)

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 20,193 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 693% compared to the average daily volume of 2,547 put options.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

IAU stock opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Gold Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,104,988,000 after acquiring an additional 688,938,957 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,608,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,517,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,819 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,064,000 after acquiring an additional 694,430 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after buying an additional 292,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

