James B. Pekarek Sells 13,823 Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) CFO James B. Pekarek sold 13,823 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $235,682.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Agiliti Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AGTI opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. Agiliti, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.24, a P/E/G ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.07.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Agiliti had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agiliti

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Agiliti by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

