James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Position Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in James River Group were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JRVR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in James River Group by 163.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,380,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,155,000 after acquiring an additional 857,178 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of James River Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,126,000 after purchasing an additional 275,981 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,583,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,924,000 after purchasing an additional 274,337 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in James River Group by 1,833.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 271,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 257,630 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in James River Group by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 183,163 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get James River Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JRVR. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of James River Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on James River Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of James River Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

James River Group Stock Performance

Shares of JRVR opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average is $20.40. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.08 million, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.36.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.35 million. James River Group had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

James River Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JRVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.