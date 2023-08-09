James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in James River Group were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of James River Group by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 33,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of James River Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,147,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,699,000 after purchasing an additional 14,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of James River Group by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 34,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Stock Performance

James River Group stock opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.40. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $612.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.36.

James River Group Announces Dividend

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. James River Group had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on JRVR. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of James River Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of James River Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of James River Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

James River Group Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

