Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 10,200 Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 48.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,708,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,954,000 after purchasing an additional 730,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,465,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after buying an additional 85,076 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,090,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of NuScale Power by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 528,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 143,506 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NuScale Power by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Insider Transactions at NuScale Power

In related news, insider Thomas P. Mundy sold 4,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $40,738.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,055.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NuScale Power news, CFO Chris Colbert sold 29,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $209,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,048 shares in the company, valued at $105,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas P. Mundy sold 4,926 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $40,738.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,055.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,341 shares of company stock valued at $879,175 over the last 90 days. 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMR opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.81. NuScale Power Co. has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $15.82.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 43.97% and a negative net margin of 868.96%. The business had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

NuScale Power Profile

(Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.