Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 2,667 Shares of Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Peritus High Yield ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Peritus High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $964,000.

Peritus High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HYLD opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.14. The company has a market cap of $94.13 million, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.48. Peritus High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $28.44.

Peritus High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Peritus High Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%.

The High Yield ETF (HYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks to generate high current income and capital appreciation via high-yield corporate debt securities of any maturity. HYLD was launched on Nov 30, 2010 and is managed by Eve Capital.

