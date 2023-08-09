Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 2,840 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.62.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 0.7 %

KIM opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.82%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

