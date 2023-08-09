Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 4,390 Shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 134,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PIM opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $3.57.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

