Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 4,913 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,976 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in FutureFuel in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

FutureFuel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FF opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. FutureFuel Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $445.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.61.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter.

FutureFuel Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

