Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 5,211 Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Concrete Pumping were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 409.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.09. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average of $7.43.

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $107.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.88 million. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

