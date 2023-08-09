Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Holdings in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWSC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 63.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of PowerSchool by 93.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 62.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in PowerSchool in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PowerSchool by 384.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PWSC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.91.

PowerSchool Price Performance

Shares of PWSC opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 4,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $82,301.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 129,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,905.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 4,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $82,301.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 129,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,905.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 19,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $364,402.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,623,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,856,784.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,870 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Profile

(Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.