Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROKU. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in Roku by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Roku by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $45,285.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,235.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $45,285.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,235.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $83,037.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,644.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,526 shares of company stock worth $1,296,268. 13.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Roku from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Roku from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Roku from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Roku from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Roku in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.88.

Roku Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $86.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.77. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.20.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.65 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 25.15% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Featured Stories

