Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,287,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,224,000 after acquiring an additional 67,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after buying an additional 504,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,445,000 after purchasing an additional 55,263 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 140.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,553,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,909,000 after buying an additional 906,008 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,088,000 after acquiring an additional 241,048 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.83.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $131.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.36. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.87 and a 12 month high of $137.48. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.34, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $187.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.63 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 14.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 17,363 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,803,321.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,506 shares in the company, valued at $11,269,433.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total transaction of $877,027.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,601.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $1,803,321.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,269,433.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,653 shares of company stock worth $19,041,425. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

