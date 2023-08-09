Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires Shares of 1,316 Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 12.0% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 19,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $1,491,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SWAV shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.13.

Insider Activity

In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Sara Toyloy sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.28, for a total value of $69,625.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,802.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $1,110,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,101,339.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Toyloy sold 235 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.28, for a total transaction of $69,625.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,802.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,347 shares of company stock valued at $6,535,220. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $219.48 on Wednesday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.50 and a 52 week high of $320.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $277.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 43.18% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The company had revenue of $180.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

About Shockwave Medical

(Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.