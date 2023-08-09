Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires Shares of 1,316 Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 12.0% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 92.3% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 19,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth $1,491,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $291.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.13.

Shockwave Medical Stock Down 10.5 %

SWAV stock opened at $219.48 on Wednesday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.50 and a twelve month high of $320.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.10.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $180.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 43.18%. Shockwave Medical’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shockwave Medical

In other Shockwave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $598,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,398 shares in the company, valued at $8,582,746.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sara Toyloy sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.28, for a total value of $69,625.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,802.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $598,497.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,582,746.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,347 shares of company stock valued at $6,535,220 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Shockwave Medical

(Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

