Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires Shares of 6,410 First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DTRE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DTRE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF alerts:

First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF stock opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $34.94 and a one year high of $46.90. The company has a market cap of $21.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.44.

First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF Profile

The First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF (DTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index of real estate stocks that support wired and wireless communication, data infrastructure, warehouses, and fulfillment centers. Selection and weighting of securities are based on three-month average trading values.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.