Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Daseke were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Daseke during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Daseke by 475.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 109.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Daseke from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Daseke Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29. Daseke, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.81 million, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.91.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Daseke had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.65 million. On average, analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daseke Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, industrial and hazardous waste, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

