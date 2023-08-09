Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1,909.5% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $79.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $82.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.13.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

