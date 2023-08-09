Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,244 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,266,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,171,000 after buying an additional 332,077 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Sabre by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 17,863,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sabre by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,492,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,036,000 after purchasing an additional 259,839 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Sabre by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,241,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,752,000 after purchasing an additional 847,771 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sabre by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,096,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,676,000 after purchasing an additional 47,403 shares during the period.

Sabre Trading Up 15.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.83. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $8.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Sabre in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sabre from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Insider Transactions at Sabre

In related news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,867,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,373.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Articles

