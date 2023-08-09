Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,896 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The Container Store Group stock opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.25. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $132.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The Container Store Group had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $259.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.82 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCS has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital cut The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Container Store Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut The Container Store Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Container Store Group

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 500,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,674.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 500,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,674.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Jordan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 194,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,731.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 104,003 shares of company stock worth $256,965. 34.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.

