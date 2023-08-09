Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,134 Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

In related news, CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Eric Elvekrog bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,134. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $25,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $84,854.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Cuts Dividend

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $15.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

