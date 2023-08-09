Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,387 Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Civeo were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Civeo by 466.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Civeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Civeo in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Civeo by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Civeo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVEO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Civeo from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Civeo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CVEO opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average of $22.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.18 million, a PE ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Civeo Co. has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $36.88.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

