Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 16,896 Shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TCS. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The Container Store Group stock opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.56. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The Container Store Group had a positive return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $259.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Container Store Group news, Director Robert E. Jordan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 194,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,731.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert E. Jordan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,731.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,674.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 104,003 shares of company stock worth $256,965 in the last three months. 34.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TCS. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.

Further Reading

