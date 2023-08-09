Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 288 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 155.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 76.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 217,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,242,000 after purchasing an additional 94,098 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $79.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $82.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.22 and its 200 day moving average is $75.13.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

