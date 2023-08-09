Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 494 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Omnicell by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.44.

Insider Activity at Omnicell

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.76 per share, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 318,768 shares in the company, valued at $23,512,327.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.76 per share, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,512,327.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $581,536.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,030.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicell Price Performance

Shares of OMCL opened at $64.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $113.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.60 and a 200 day moving average of $63.14.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $298.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicell

(Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.