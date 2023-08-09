Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 494 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 420.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Omnicell by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Omnicell by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 253,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,758,000 after buying an additional 144,830 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 19.9% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 332,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,486,000 after acquiring an additional 55,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 98,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 22,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

OMCL stock opened at $64.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.14. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $113.26.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.30. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $298.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $581,536.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,030.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.76 per share, with a total value of $295,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,512,327.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $581,536.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,030.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OMCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Omnicell from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.44.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

