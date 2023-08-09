Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 975 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,445,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 386.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,586,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,639 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $26,018,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $24,958,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $23,989,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $12,033,648.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,176,353 shares in the company, valued at $481,338,503.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $10,099,181.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,732,628 shares in the company, valued at $471,874,613.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,176,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,338,503.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The business had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.77 million. Analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WEN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.21.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

