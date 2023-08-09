Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys New Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 35.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in HealthEquity by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 3.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 85,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 9.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 20.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on HQY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $652,929.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,521,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HealthEquity news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $652,929.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,521,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,177,630.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,475.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of HQY opened at $67.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $79.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -677.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.37.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $244.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

