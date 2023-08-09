Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys New Stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of ON by 114.5% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,357,000 after buying an additional 5,887,034 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,095,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,076 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ON by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,289,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,574 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ON by 1,189.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,499,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ON by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,320,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Get ON alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ONON shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ON to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ON from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Williams Trading lowered ON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on ON from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on ON in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.95.

ON Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average is $28.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.22. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $36.83.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. ON had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $420.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ON

(Free Report)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.