Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys Shares of 3,461 ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in ONE Gas by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in ONE Gas by 276.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OGS shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of OGS stock opened at $76.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.45. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.86 and a 52 week high of $89.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.65.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $398.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.57%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.