Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,841 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 126.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 372,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 1,784,134 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,157,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 203.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 155,203 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 706,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 111,066 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 171.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 120,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 75,831 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average of $19.40. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $24.21.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

