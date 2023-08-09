Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 22,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:KAPR opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.