Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $354,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,153.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $354,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,153.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,695 shares of company stock valued at $5,154,051. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

NASDAQ BKR opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $36.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.52.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.89.

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

