Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,866 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Washington Federal by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Washington Federal by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Washington Federal by 979.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.14. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $39.17.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $286.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.43 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Washington Federal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Washington Federal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In other Washington Federal news, Director David K. Grant acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,748 shares of company stock worth $204,456. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

