Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZTA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azenta by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azenta by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Azenta by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Azenta by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.19 and a beta of 1.57. Azenta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $68.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.41.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AZTA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Azenta in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

