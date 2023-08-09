Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 645.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 2,170.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter.

INSM opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average is $19.53.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.68). Insmed had a negative net margin of 258.22% and a negative return on equity of 3,789.32%. The business had revenue of $77.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $173,512.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Insmed news, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $173,512.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $170,886.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,352.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,589 shares of company stock valued at $359,332. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

