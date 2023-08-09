Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMR. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,090,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,708,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,954,000 after buying an additional 730,147 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth $2,439,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NuScale Power by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 201,490 shares during the period. Finally, KGH Ltd acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth about $1,956,000. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SMR opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.81. NuScale Power Co. has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $15.82.

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 868.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas P. Mundy sold 4,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $40,738.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,332 shares in the company, valued at $441,055.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NuScale Power news, CFO Chris Colbert sold 29,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $209,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas P. Mundy sold 4,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $40,738.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,055.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,341 shares of company stock valued at $879,175 over the last three months. 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

