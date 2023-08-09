Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $257,000 Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

SF opened at $63.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.25. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $68.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.70 and a 200-day moving average of $61.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS.

SF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SF

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,414,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,899,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $866,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,331,939. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,414,518.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,240 shares in the company, valued at $5,899,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.